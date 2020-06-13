/
accessible apartments
44 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Unit Available
4319 W TRADEWINDS AVE
4319 Trade Winds Avenue West, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2513 sqft
Paradise and, gem of lauderdale by the sea, is calling you with a touch of key west style.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Port Royale
51 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Landings
1 Unit Available
2820 NE 52nd St
2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1884 sqft
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Loch Lomond
17 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Flagler Heights
262 Units Available
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
310 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1134 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,548
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Beverly Heights
12 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Beverly Heights
362 Units Available
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,567
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Progresso Village
137 Units Available
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Flagler Heights
3 Units Available
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,970
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Beverly Heights
6 Units Available
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
710 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 29th Drive
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1030 Seminole Dr
1030 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,156
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1040 Seminole Dr
1040 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,098
1493 sqft
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2900 N Course Dr
2900 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION AND VIEW!!! UPGRADED CONDO, TASTEFULLY APPOINTED, CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR WITHOUT FURNITURE. LARGE AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH EATING KITCHEN, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$6,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM HOTEL SUITE LOCATED IN LUXURY RITZ CARLTON HOTEL WITH THE DIRECT OCEAN VIEW.
1 Unit Available
1923 NE 33rd Ave
1923 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Prime location, Galt Ocean Mile, 100 yards from the Beach, close to everything - restaurants, bars, entertainment and shopping. Long term or Vacation Rental welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Tarpon River
20 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
9 Units Available
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1610 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,301
2078 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Route 845. Fantastic interior upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,and modern cabinetry. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
