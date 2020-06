Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Short term rental, newly remodeled -Beach style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the hearth of Lauderdale by-the-Sea. Apartment has a screened in front porch with views of the pool and orchid covered palm trees. Quiet 55+community with tropical landscaping and sparkling pool to enjoy as a short term vacation rental, or if you are in between moving homes. Available June until end of 2020. Convenient location to shops and restaurants, beach and Publix. 1 car parking.