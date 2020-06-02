All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 4620 Bougainvilla Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
/
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:12 AM

4620 Bougainvilla Dr

4620 Bougainvilla Drive · (954) 647-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey. The unit boasts brand new open kitchen with designer-selected quartz tops, remodeled bathrooms, high-end white tile flooring throughout, fully size washer and dryer, walk in closets, relaxing private porch, impact windows and tons of natural light! Super convenient location with easy walk to the beach, Publix, shops and the popular bars and restaurants of Lauderdale by the Sea! Live like you are on vacation year round! Sorry, no pets, motorcycles or pickup trucks allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have any available units?
4620 Bougainvilla Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have?
Some of 4620 Bougainvilla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Bougainvilla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Bougainvilla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Bougainvilla Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr offer parking?
No, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have a pool?
No, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have accessible units?
No, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 Bougainvilla Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 Bougainvilla Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4620 Bougainvilla Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL
Westchester, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity