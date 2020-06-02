4620 Bougainvilla Dr

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey. The unit boasts brand new open kitchen with designer-selected quartz tops, remodeled bathrooms, high-end white tile flooring throughout, fully size washer and dryer, walk in closets, relaxing private porch, impact windows and tons of natural light! Super convenient location with easy walk to the beach, Publix, shops and the popular bars and restaurants of Lauderdale by the Sea! Live like you are on vacation year round! Sorry, no pets, motorcycles or pickup trucks allowed.