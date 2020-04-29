4241 El Mar Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture. Living room features a brand new Queen size sofa bed and a dining table that seats 6. Both Bedrooms feature King Beds (one of the beds could be split into 2 Twins if needed, cushion top removable). Amenities include free WiFi, laundry facilities, 1 Free Parking space located in front of pool gate area. Additional public parking just across the street. Devine by the Sea is a 3 unit Boutique rental, shared property features 2 interconnected buildings with 3 Private Condo units in total. Option to rent entire building . Minimum 31 days rental