Home
/
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
/
4241 El Mar Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

4241 El Mar Dr

4241 El Mar Drive · (954) 946-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Furnished Apartments
Location

4241 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2991 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture. Living room features a brand new Queen size sofa bed and a dining table that seats 6. Both Bedrooms feature King Beds (one of the beds could be split into 2 Twins if needed, cushion top removable). Amenities include free WiFi, laundry facilities, 1 Free Parking space located in front of pool gate area. Additional public parking just across the street. Devine by the Sea is a 3 unit Boutique rental, shared property features 2 interconnected buildings with 3 Private Condo units in total. Option to rent entire building . Minimum 31 days rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 El Mar Dr have any available units?
4241 El Mar Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4241 El Mar Dr have?
Some of 4241 El Mar Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 El Mar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4241 El Mar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 El Mar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4241 El Mar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4241 El Mar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4241 El Mar Dr does offer parking.
Does 4241 El Mar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 El Mar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 El Mar Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4241 El Mar Dr has a pool.
Does 4241 El Mar Dr have accessible units?
No, 4241 El Mar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 El Mar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 El Mar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4241 El Mar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4241 El Mar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
