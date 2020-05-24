228 Marine Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on your back porch or by the pool and feel like you're on vacation year round. Incredible location right by the intracoastal and only a few blocks to the Ocean. Easy walk to bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Sorry no pets, motorcycles or pickup trucks.