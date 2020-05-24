All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 228 Marine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
/
228 Marine Ct
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:41 AM

228 Marine Ct

228 Marine Ct · (954) 647-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on your back porch or by the pool and feel like you're on vacation year round. Incredible location right by the intracoastal and only a few blocks to the Ocean. Easy walk to bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Sorry no pets, motorcycles or pickup trucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Marine Ct have any available units?
228 Marine Ct has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Marine Ct have?
Some of 228 Marine Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Marine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
228 Marine Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Marine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 228 Marine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 228 Marine Ct offer parking?
No, 228 Marine Ct does not offer parking.
Does 228 Marine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Marine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Marine Ct have a pool?
Yes, 228 Marine Ct has a pool.
Does 228 Marine Ct have accessible units?
No, 228 Marine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Marine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Marine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Marine Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Marine Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 228 Marine Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL
Westchester, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity