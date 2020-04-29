2121 S Ocean Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Here's your needle in a haystack... a short term, furnished rental with 1 week or less approval! Enjoy the sought after Lauderdale By the Sea lifestyle just a stone's throw away from the beach, shops & restaurants! This furnished townhome has a cheery beach feel with wood laminate flooring throughout, impact windows, brand new kitchen and full size washer & dryer. Rent includes water, basic cable, internet & even your electric is covered up to the first $75.00 per month. Enjoy the refreshing community pool and remodeled clubhouse or relax on your balcony. Venture right across A1A to your private beach access. Two month minimum rental, available anytime from July 1 through October 31. No access to garage.