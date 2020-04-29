All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Find more places like 2121 S Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
/
2121 S Ocean Blvd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

2121 S Ocean Blvd

2121 S Ocean Blvd · (954) 830-1237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33062
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Here's your needle in a haystack... a short term, furnished rental with 1 week or less approval! Enjoy the sought after Lauderdale By the Sea lifestyle just a stone's throw away from the beach, shops & restaurants! This furnished townhome has a cheery beach feel with wood laminate flooring throughout, impact windows, brand new kitchen and full size washer & dryer. Rent includes water, basic cable, internet & even your electric is covered up to the first $75.00 per month. Enjoy the refreshing community pool and remodeled clubhouse or relax on your balcony. Venture right across A1A to your private beach access. Two month minimum rental, available anytime from July 1 through October 31. No access to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2121 S Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2121 S Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 S Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2121 S Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 S Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2121 S Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2121 S Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 S Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2121 S Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2121 S Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 S Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 S Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2121 S Ocean Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 1 BedroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderdale-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FL
Westchester, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity