362 5th Street Northwest
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:40 PM

362 5th Street Northwest

362 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

362 5th Street Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Old Northwest

Amenities

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 5th Street Northwest have any available units?
362 5th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 362 5th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
362 5th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 5th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 5th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 362 5th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 362 5th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 362 5th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 5th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 5th Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 362 5th Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 362 5th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 362 5th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 362 5th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 5th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 362 5th Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 5th Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
