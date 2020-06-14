251 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL with gym

Bat boy lives! The two headed woman is having a baby! Ridiculous headlines like these once blared from the cover of the National Enquirer, which had publishing headquarters in Lantana, Florida. So if you ever want to blame somebody for the tabloid downfall of America, maybe you can point your finger at Lantana --or maybe not, since the magazine hasn't been published for years.

When you think of moving to South Florida, the first thing you probably think about is the great weather you've heard about. The good news is that everything you've heard is really true. To get an idea of how important the weather is down here, Lantana's population of 10,423 (2010 census) increases by 4,000 during the winter, when part-time residents called snowbirds migrate south and hide out until the rest of the country warms up again. Lantana is more than just a winter nest, however. It was the corporate headquarters for the National Enquirer until the late 1980's, and the town still has a corporate presence, with large-scale companies such as gaming manufacturer Benchmark Games. Essentially, however, you don't get the feel of corporate America here, but rather of Vacationland USA. This tiny town (it's only 2.25 square miles long) may have an energetic vibe, but underneath there's a relaxing, casual undercurrent that makes you feel like you've landed in the middle of a cool vacation movie, complete with palm trees, beaches, great bars and friendly people who are happy to live here.