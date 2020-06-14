Apartment List
/
FL
/
lantana
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

251 Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lantana renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
804 E Windward Way
804 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3560 S Ocean Boulevard
3560 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4200 S Ocean Boulevard
4200 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1695 sqft
Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 5 miles of Lantana
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
City Guide for Lantana, FL

Bat boy lives! The two headed woman is having a baby! Ridiculous headlines like these once blared from the cover of the National Enquirer, which had publishing headquarters in Lantana, Florida. So if you ever want to blame somebody for the tabloid downfall of America, maybe you can point your finger at Lantana --or maybe not, since the magazine hasn't been published for years.

When you think of moving to South Florida, the first thing you probably think about is the great weather you've heard about. The good news is that everything you've heard is really true. To get an idea of how important the weather is down here, Lantana's population of 10,423 (2010 census) increases by 4,000 during the winter, when part-time residents called snowbirds migrate south and hide out until the rest of the country warms up again. Lantana is more than just a winter nest, however. It was the corporate headquarters for the National Enquirer until the late 1980's, and the town still has a corporate presence, with large-scale companies such as gaming manufacturer Benchmark Games. Essentially, however, you don't get the feel of corporate America here, but rather of Vacationland USA. This tiny town (it's only 2.25 square miles long) may have an energetic vibe, but underneath there's a relaxing, casual undercurrent that makes you feel like you've landed in the middle of a cool vacation movie, complete with palm trees, beaches, great bars and friendly people who are happy to live here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lantana, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lantana renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Lantana 1 BedroomsLantana 2 BedroomsLantana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLantana 3 BedroomsLantana Accessible ApartmentsLantana Apartments with Balcony
Lantana Apartments with GarageLantana Apartments with GymLantana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLantana Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLantana Apartments with ParkingLantana Apartments with Pool
Lantana Apartments with Washer-DryerLantana Dog Friendly ApartmentsLantana Furnished ApartmentsLantana Luxury PlacesLantana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Bay Village, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Central Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University