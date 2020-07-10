All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 2938 MARTHA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
2938 MARTHA LANE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2938 MARTHA LANE

2938 Martha Lane · (813) 817-9111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2938 Martha Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - LAND O LAKES LUTZ AREA NEAR TAMPA - GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer faucet, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, newer hood, and newer dishwasher! Wood looking plank floors throughout so no carpet. Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Long driveway and backyard is fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. This property is a villa so it does have an attached neighbor, but it has it's own driveway, garage, and private fenced yard. It is much larger than you would ever dream of from looking at the outside. Please drive by first and then call for more details. There is no sign so please call your Realtor after you drive by to schedule an appointment to see the inside. Pet fee depends on pets, breed restricted, and no aggressive breeds. PLEASE DRIVE BY FIRST AND THEN CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION. Directions - From Hwy 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Martha. If responding via email you must include a phone number to receive a response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 MARTHA LANE have any available units?
2938 MARTHA LANE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2938 MARTHA LANE have?
Some of 2938 MARTHA LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 MARTHA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2938 MARTHA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 MARTHA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 MARTHA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2938 MARTHA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2938 MARTHA LANE offers parking.
Does 2938 MARTHA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 MARTHA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 MARTHA LANE have a pool?
No, 2938 MARTHA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2938 MARTHA LANE have accessible units?
No, 2938 MARTHA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 MARTHA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 MARTHA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 MARTHA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2938 MARTHA LANE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2938 MARTHA LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity