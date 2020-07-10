2938 MARTHA LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - LAND O LAKES LUTZ AREA NEAR TAMPA - GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer faucet, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, newer hood, and newer dishwasher! Wood looking plank floors throughout so no carpet. Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Long driveway and backyard is fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. This property is a villa so it does have an attached neighbor, but it has it's own driveway, garage, and private fenced yard. It is much larger than you would ever dream of from looking at the outside. Please drive by first and then call for more details. There is no sign so please call your Realtor after you drive by to schedule an appointment to see the inside. Pet fee depends on pets, breed restricted, and no aggressive breeds. PLEASE DRIVE BY FIRST AND THEN CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION. Directions - From Hwy 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Martha. If responding via email you must include a phone number to receive a response.