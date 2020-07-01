Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR FEBRUARY 17 OR LATER MOVE IN - SINGLE FAMILY HOME Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Remodeled HOME with one car garage! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, newer dishwasher, newer hood and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities, newer tub and showers, and designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking plank floor throughout entire home - all main areas, all bedrooms, etc. No carpet! Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. Please drive by first and then call more more details. There is no sign in the yard so please contact a Realtor to see this home. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Rent $1395 + Security $1395 Pets allowed but breed restrictions. Pet fee depends on pet(s). 2645 Martha Lane, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Left on Martha Lane. Home is occupied now, but will be ready for Feb 17th move in or later