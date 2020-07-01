All apartments in Land O' Lakes
2645 MARTHA LANE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

2645 MARTHA LANE

2645 Martha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2645 Martha Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR FEBRUARY 17 OR LATER MOVE IN - SINGLE FAMILY HOME Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Remodeled HOME with one car garage! Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, newer dishwasher, newer hood and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities, newer tub and showers, and designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking plank floor throughout entire home - all main areas, all bedrooms, etc. No carpet! Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. Please drive by first and then call more more details. There is no sign in the yard so please contact a Realtor to see this home. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Rent $1395 + Security $1395 Pets allowed but breed restrictions. Pet fee depends on pet(s). 2645 Martha Lane, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Left on Martha Lane. Home is occupied now, but will be ready for Feb 17th move in or later

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 MARTHA LANE have any available units?
2645 MARTHA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2645 MARTHA LANE have?
Some of 2645 MARTHA LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2645 MARTHA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2645 MARTHA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 MARTHA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2645 MARTHA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2645 MARTHA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2645 MARTHA LANE offers parking.
Does 2645 MARTHA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 MARTHA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 MARTHA LANE have a pool?
No, 2645 MARTHA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2645 MARTHA LANE have accessible units?
No, 2645 MARTHA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 MARTHA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2645 MARTHA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 MARTHA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2645 MARTHA LANE has units with air conditioning.

