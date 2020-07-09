24445 Karnali Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 7/15/2020! Very nicely updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, one story, 1,550 SF home with pool is located in Oak Grove community. Open concept living with wood laminate floors and high ceilings. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, microwave, gas range and dishwasher. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors leading out to the screened-in pool area. The master bath has tub/shower combo and twin sinks. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Spacious floor plan and low maintenance fenced back yard with in-ground pool. Pool maintenance included in rent. Easy access to I-75 and just minutes from Florida Hospitals, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Wiregrass Mall. Association requires a 2-year lease term.If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



