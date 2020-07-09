All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

24445 Karnali Court

24445 Karnali Court · No Longer Available
Location

24445 Karnali Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 7/15/2020! Very nicely updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, one story, 1,550 SF home with pool is located in Oak Grove community. Open concept living with wood laminate floors and high ceilings. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, microwave, gas range and dishwasher. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and sliding glass doors leading out to the screened-in pool area. The master bath has tub/shower combo and twin sinks. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Spacious floor plan and low maintenance fenced back yard with in-ground pool. Pool maintenance included in rent. Easy access to I-75 and just minutes from Florida Hospitals, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Wiregrass Mall. Association requires a 2-year lease term.If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24445 Karnali Court have any available units?
24445 Karnali Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24445 Karnali Court have?
Some of 24445 Karnali Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24445 Karnali Court currently offering any rent specials?
24445 Karnali Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24445 Karnali Court pet-friendly?
No, 24445 Karnali Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 24445 Karnali Court offer parking?
Yes, 24445 Karnali Court offers parking.
Does 24445 Karnali Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24445 Karnali Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24445 Karnali Court have a pool?
Yes, 24445 Karnali Court has a pool.
Does 24445 Karnali Court have accessible units?
No, 24445 Karnali Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24445 Karnali Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24445 Karnali Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 24445 Karnali Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 24445 Karnali Court does not have units with air conditioning.

