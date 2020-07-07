All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT

24410 Rollingview Court · No Longer Available
Location

24410 Rollingview Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Oak Grove. Upgraded and ready to move in. Lawn Care Included.
$60 App Fee per Adult. Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent. $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. No pets allowed. HOA requires minimum 24 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have any available units?
24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have?
Some of 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT offers parking.
Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24410 ROLLING VIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

