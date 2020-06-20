All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

22775 PENNY LOOP

22775 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Location

22775 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAIL FOR MID JUNE MOVE IN! UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Villa is attached, but has its own driveway, garage, and separate private fenced yard. NO CARPET - Vinyl wood looking floors in all rooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has been updated with updated cabinets and countertops! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside is neutral with beige walls. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is privately fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. Please drive by and then call for more details. From Hwy 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Ruth, Left on Penny. You must drive by the property and then call to schedule an appointment. There is no sign so once you drive by, please call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the home. Pets are allowed, but there are breed restrictions. If you are interested in the property, you must call. THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN LEASED. Refrigerator will be updated to a side by side refrigerator before your move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22775 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22775 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22775 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22775 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22775 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22775 PENNY LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22775 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22775 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22775 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 22775 PENNY LOOP does offer parking.
Does 22775 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22775 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22775 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22775 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22775 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22775 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22775 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22775 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22775 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22775 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.
