22775 PENNY LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAIL FOR MID JUNE MOVE IN! UPDATED 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Villa is attached, but has its own driveway, garage, and separate private fenced yard. NO CARPET - Vinyl wood looking floors in all rooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has been updated with updated cabinets and countertops! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside is neutral with beige walls. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is privately fenced. Central heat & air and washer and dryer hookups. Please drive by and then call for more details. From Hwy 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Ruth, Left on Penny. You must drive by the property and then call to schedule an appointment. There is no sign so once you drive by, please call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the home. Pets are allowed, but there are breed restrictions. If you are interested in the property, you must call. THIS AD WILL BE REMOVED WHEN THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN LEASED. Refrigerator will be updated to a side by side refrigerator before your move in.