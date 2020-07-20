22745 PENNY LOOP

Amenities

REMODELED! Available for Immediate Move in. GOREGOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer granite countertops countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and newer wood looking floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside newer neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! It is a villa so it is attached to neighbor, but backyard is privately fenced. Central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. $1250 a month $1250 security. Pets allowed with pet fee, but breed restrictions. Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. Application will include rental history / ownership, background, credit, and income.