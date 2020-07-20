All apartments in Land O' Lakes
22745 PENNY LOOP
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

22745 PENNY LOOP

22745 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Land O' Lakes
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Location

22745 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED! Available for Immediate Move in. GOREGOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer granite countertops countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and newer wood looking floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside newer neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! It is a villa so it is attached to neighbor, but backyard is privately fenced. Central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. $1250 a month $1250 security. Pets allowed with pet fee, but breed restrictions. Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. Application will include rental history / ownership, background, credit, and income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22745 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22745 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22745 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22745 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22745 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22745 PENNY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22745 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22745 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22745 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 22745 PENNY LOOP offers parking.
Does 22745 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22745 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22745 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22745 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22745 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22745 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22745 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22745 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22745 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22745 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.
