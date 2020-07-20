All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 AM

22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15

22701 Watersedge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22701 Watersedge Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Chelsea Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/1.5BA - Townhome in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows community features pretty ceramic tiles in the living room, lots of wood cabinetry in the kitchen, nice carpeting upstairs plus lots of storage space. Enjoy your private fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the community! Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. Water, sewer and washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have any available units?
22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have?
Some of 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 currently offering any rent specials?
22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 is pet friendly.
Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 offer parking?
No, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 does not offer parking.
Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have a pool?
Yes, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 has a pool.
Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have accessible units?
No, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa