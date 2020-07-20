22701 Watersedge Blvd Apt 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BR/1.5BA - Townhome in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows community features pretty ceramic tiles in the living room, lots of wood cabinetry in the kitchen, nice carpeting upstairs plus lots of storage space. Enjoy your private fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the community! Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. Water, sewer and washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!