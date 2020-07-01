All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 1637 GLEN OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1637 GLEN OAK LANE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 12:52 AM

1637 GLEN OAK LANE

1637 Glen Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1637 Glen Oak Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming Lutz home is situated in the Willow Bend subdivision features durable and waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout the space. The kitchen features modern appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry. The master bathroom comes equipped with a garden-style tub and a separate shower along with double vanity sink. The screened patio is great for entertaining. Apply online today.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have any available units?
1637 GLEN OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have?
Some of 1637 GLEN OAK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 GLEN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1637 GLEN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 GLEN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 GLEN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 GLEN OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa