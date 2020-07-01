1637 GLEN OAK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming Lutz home is situated in the Willow Bend subdivision features durable and waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout the space. The kitchen features modern appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry. The master bathroom comes equipped with a garden-style tub and a separate shower along with double vanity sink. The screened patio is great for entertaining. Apply online today.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.