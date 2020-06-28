All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD

1334 Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Livingston Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away on a large secluded lot off County Line Rd is this clean one-bedroom, one-bath unit located on the 2nd floor of a duplex. Surrounded by trees and mature landscaping, this home is perfect for those looking for privacy. Sit on your wrap-around porch and sip your morning coffee or evening beverage and enjoy the beautiful view. This is country living at its best-- a large wooded lot, two ponds, and tons of nature. Inside, the bright and airy living space is a perfect place to wind down after a long day. Imagine relaxing in the living room in front of the beautiful wood-burning fireplace. The galley style kitchen features everything you need to make home-cooked meals. Carpet in the main living areas with waterproof vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and bath. Your personal touch is all that is needed to make this place home. Water and trash are included in the rent. Use of the washer and dryer on premises for an additional fee. Pet-friendly with landlord's approval. Easy commute to Veteran's Expressway, SR 54, Livingston Ave, Bruce B Downs or the Interstate. Conveniently located near hospitals, schools, shopping, and local restaurants. Make an appointment to see this beauty today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have any available units?
1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have?
Some of 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
