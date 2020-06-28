1334 LIVINGSTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tucked away on a large secluded lot off County Line Rd is this clean one-bedroom, one-bath unit located on the 2nd floor of a duplex. Surrounded by trees and mature landscaping, this home is perfect for those looking for privacy. Sit on your wrap-around porch and sip your morning coffee or evening beverage and enjoy the beautiful view. This is country living at its best-- a large wooded lot, two ponds, and tons of nature. Inside, the bright and airy living space is a perfect place to wind down after a long day. Imagine relaxing in the living room in front of the beautiful wood-burning fireplace. The galley style kitchen features everything you need to make home-cooked meals. Carpet in the main living areas with waterproof vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and bath. Your personal touch is all that is needed to make this place home. Water and trash are included in the rent. Use of the washer and dryer on premises for an additional fee. Pet-friendly with landlord's approval. Easy commute to Veteran's Expressway, SR 54, Livingston Ave, Bruce B Downs or the Interstate. Conveniently located near hospitals, schools, shopping, and local restaurants. Make an appointment to see this beauty today before it's gone!