Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

1053 Kit Court

1053 Kit Court · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Kit Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Foxwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Spacious 4BR/2BA Pool home in Lutz. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 4BR/2BA pool home in Lutz. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Home is freshly painted with new carpet in all the bedrooms and ceramic tile in living areas and bathrooms. Great split floor plan with master and guest room on one end and two more guest rooms off large family room. Family room is located off kitchen with wood burning brick fireplace and sliding doors to screened in patio. Master bedroom features a master bath with shower. Guest bath located of living area features a shower as well. Large open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Home features two separate screened in patios. One just off the family room and another that features an in ground swimming pool. Property also features a large fenced yard with storage shed. Great location at the Pasco/Hillsborough County Line. Call now to view this great home. RENTERS INSURANCE WITH LIABILITY REQUIRED

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1589205?accessKey=5de2

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5192119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Kit Court have any available units?
1053 Kit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1053 Kit Court have?
Some of 1053 Kit Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Kit Court currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Kit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Kit Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 Kit Court is pet friendly.
Does 1053 Kit Court offer parking?
No, 1053 Kit Court does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Kit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Kit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Kit Court have a pool?
Yes, 1053 Kit Court has a pool.
Does 1053 Kit Court have accessible units?
No, 1053 Kit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Kit Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Kit Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Kit Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Kit Court does not have units with air conditioning.
