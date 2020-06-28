1053 Kit Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Spacious 4BR/2BA Pool home in Lutz. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 4BR/2BA pool home in Lutz. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Home is freshly painted with new carpet in all the bedrooms and ceramic tile in living areas and bathrooms. Great split floor plan with master and guest room on one end and two more guest rooms off large family room. Family room is located off kitchen with wood burning brick fireplace and sliding doors to screened in patio. Master bedroom features a master bath with shower. Guest bath located of living area features a shower as well. Large open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Home features two separate screened in patios. One just off the family room and another that features an in ground swimming pool. Property also features a large fenced yard with storage shed. Great location at the Pasco/Hillsborough County Line. Call now to view this great home. RENTERS INSURANCE WITH LIABILITY REQUIRED



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1589205?accessKey=5de2



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5192119)