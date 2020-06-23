All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 983 DOSTIE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
983 DOSTIE CIR
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

983 DOSTIE CIR

983 Dostie Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

983 Dostie Cir, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CORNER LOT CUTIE fit with carport and sun-room. Mature trees and a large front yard give this 3/2 home great curb appeal. An extended driveway and covered front porch make it easy to bring in groceries. The open concept living/dining room is great for entertaining and right off the kitchen for easy access. You'll love the updated stainless appliances, double sink. and breakfast bar. Large master suite includes walk-in closet and private bath with updated vanity. Guest bath features large tub perfect for kids. You'll appreciate the separate laundry room with storage. Access the sun-room from the house or outside. It's a great area for outdoor dining or game night. Fenced in yard is perfect for a small dog. Shed gives additional storage options

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 DOSTIE CIR have any available units?
983 DOSTIE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 983 DOSTIE CIR have?
Some of 983 DOSTIE CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 DOSTIE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
983 DOSTIE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 DOSTIE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 983 DOSTIE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 983 DOSTIE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 983 DOSTIE CIR offers parking.
Does 983 DOSTIE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 DOSTIE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 DOSTIE CIR have a pool?
No, 983 DOSTIE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 983 DOSTIE CIR have accessible units?
No, 983 DOSTIE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 983 DOSTIE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 983 DOSTIE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 983 DOSTIE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 983 DOSTIE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida