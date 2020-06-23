983 DOSTIE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CORNER LOT CUTIE fit with carport and sun-room. Mature trees and a large front yard give this 3/2 home great curb appeal. An extended driveway and covered front porch make it easy to bring in groceries. The open concept living/dining room is great for entertaining and right off the kitchen for easy access. You'll love the updated stainless appliances, double sink. and breakfast bar. Large master suite includes walk-in closet and private bath with updated vanity. Guest bath features large tub perfect for kids. You'll appreciate the separate laundry room with storage. Access the sun-room from the house or outside. It's a great area for outdoor dining or game night. Fenced in yard is perfect for a small dog. Shed gives additional storage options