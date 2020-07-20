All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 3254 Dowitcher Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
3254 Dowitcher Ln
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3254 Dowitcher Ln

3254 Dowitcher Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3254 Dowitcher Lane, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet Country Living - Welcome Home! - Available December 1st - Home for the Holidays!

Come see your new beautiful home today. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, located in Orange Park, FL. Just moments away from Middleburg High, perfect for children, family friendly neighborhood!

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with spacious living room perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Wide open floor plan offers roomy kitchen to make delicious home cooked meals and big family holiday feasts! The Beautiful breakfast bar island maximized on space by eliminating the need for large kitchen table, and very stylish, especially with the hardwood floors. Carpet in living room and bedrooms.

Comes with 2 car garage which can be used as additional storage space.

20 Minutes from NAS Jax - Great Commute!

Call today to see your new home!

(904) 677-3100

Apply at this link: https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE4412988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have any available units?
3254 Dowitcher Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have?
Some of 3254 Dowitcher Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Dowitcher Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Dowitcher Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Dowitcher Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3254 Dowitcher Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3254 Dowitcher Ln offers parking.
Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 Dowitcher Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have a pool?
No, 3254 Dowitcher Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have accessible units?
No, 3254 Dowitcher Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 Dowitcher Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 Dowitcher Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 Dowitcher Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 BedroomsLakeside 2 Bedrooms
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida