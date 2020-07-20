3254 Dowitcher Ln

Amenities

Quiet Country Living - Welcome Home! - Available December 1st - Home for the Holidays!



Come see your new beautiful home today. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, located in Orange Park, FL. Just moments away from Middleburg High, perfect for children, family friendly neighborhood!



Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with spacious living room perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Wide open floor plan offers roomy kitchen to make delicious home cooked meals and big family holiday feasts! The Beautiful breakfast bar island maximized on space by eliminating the need for large kitchen table, and very stylish, especially with the hardwood floors. Carpet in living room and bedrooms.



Comes with 2 car garage which can be used as additional storage space.



20 Minutes from NAS Jax - Great Commute!



Call today to see your new home!



(904) 677-3100



Apply at this link: https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



(RLNE4412988)