2388 Kirkwall Street Available 10/18/19 Brick home in Orange Park near Ridgecrest - Brick home located in Orange Park on a large lot with a huge back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has screened patio, two car garage, inside laundry room, pantry, eat in kitchen, skylights in the living room, and large yard. Move-in ready! Visit Riveroakrelty.net or call the office to schedule!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773350)