618 El Camino Real South

This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,362sqft! Great Curb Appeal with lots of mature trees, covered front porch and 2 car garage! Upon entering the foyer you will be lead into the functional and open Living, Dining and Kitchen area. The Kitchen boasts upgraded countertops and lots of cabinet space. The Living Room has wonderful sliding glass door which leads out to the covered and screened in patio area, making it very functional. All bedrooms are a good size. Carpet and Tile flooring throughout the home. In addition to the screen porch there is a large backyard with storage shed! Come check out this great property - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



