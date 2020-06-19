All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

618 El Camino Real South

618 El Camino Real South · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL 33813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,362sqft! Great Curb Appeal with lots of mature trees, covered front porch and 2 car garage! Upon entering the foyer you will be lead into the functional and open Living, Dining and Kitchen area. The Kitchen boasts upgraded countertops and lots of cabinet space. The Living Room has wonderful sliding glass door which leads out to the covered and screened in patio area, making it very functional. All bedrooms are a good size. Carpet and Tile flooring throughout the home. In addition to the screen porch there is a large backyard with storage shed! Come check out this great property - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Mo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 El Camino Real South have any available units?
618 El Camino Real South has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 El Camino Real South have?
Some of 618 El Camino Real South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 El Camino Real South currently offering any rent specials?
618 El Camino Real South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 El Camino Real South pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 El Camino Real South is pet friendly.
Does 618 El Camino Real South offer parking?
Yes, 618 El Camino Real South does offer parking.
Does 618 El Camino Real South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 El Camino Real South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 El Camino Real South have a pool?
No, 618 El Camino Real South does not have a pool.
Does 618 El Camino Real South have accessible units?
No, 618 El Camino Real South does not have accessible units.
Does 618 El Camino Real South have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 El Camino Real South does not have units with dishwashers.
