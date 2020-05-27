5456 QUARRY ROCK

Amenities

Refreshed N. Lakeland 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in the gated Cobblestone landing community. This home boasts open kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, formal dining room, corner unit, carpeting downstairs and wood tile upstairs, inside laundry room with washer and dryer, half bath downstairs, extra storage under stairs, master bedroom has large walk in closet. Great location with easy access to I4 and Publix is around the corner. Community boasts pool and exterior maintenance (lawn care is included).