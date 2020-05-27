All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 5456 QUARRY ROCK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
5456 QUARRY ROCK
Last updated January 13 2020 at 7:49 PM

5456 QUARRY ROCK

5456 Quarry Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5456 Quarry Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Refreshed N. Lakeland 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in the gated Cobblestone landing community. This home boasts open kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, formal dining room, corner unit, carpeting downstairs and wood tile upstairs, inside laundry room with washer and dryer, half bath downstairs, extra storage under stairs, master bedroom has large walk in closet. Great location with easy access to I4 and Publix is around the corner. Community boasts pool and exterior maintenance (lawn care is included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5456 QUARRY ROCK have any available units?
5456 QUARRY ROCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5456 QUARRY ROCK have?
Some of 5456 QUARRY ROCK's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5456 QUARRY ROCK currently offering any rent specials?
5456 QUARRY ROCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5456 QUARRY ROCK pet-friendly?
No, 5456 QUARRY ROCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5456 QUARRY ROCK offer parking?
No, 5456 QUARRY ROCK does not offer parking.
Does 5456 QUARRY ROCK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5456 QUARRY ROCK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5456 QUARRY ROCK have a pool?
Yes, 5456 QUARRY ROCK has a pool.
Does 5456 QUARRY ROCK have accessible units?
No, 5456 QUARRY ROCK does not have accessible units.
Does 5456 QUARRY ROCK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5456 QUARRY ROCK has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus