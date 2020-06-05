543 Ariana Street

Amenities

South Lakeland Location. - Please contact Carmel Smith Property Manager for more information at (863)838-0204



Great Central South Lakeland location. Walk to the park and Dixie Land Elementary. Close to down town and bus stops. This 2-bedroom 1 bath cottage offers newer Central heat and air, new hot water heater and a new roof. Eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice size Living room. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Two bedrooms share a full-size bath room with a vanity and walk in shower. Inside Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Fenced in back yard area with storage shed. $900.00 per month this includes water and lawn service. ONE small pet may be considered with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants must carry pest control for fleas and ticks. Tenants Must carry renters insurance upon move in. No smoking inside of the home. Call Carmel Smith 863-838-0204 today to Schedule your viewing appointment.



