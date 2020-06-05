All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

543 Ariana Street

543 Ariana Street · No Longer Available
Location

543 Ariana Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
South Lakeland Location. - Please contact Carmel Smith Property Manager for more information at (863)838-0204

Great Central South Lakeland location. Walk to the park and Dixie Land Elementary. Close to down town and bus stops. This 2-bedroom 1 bath cottage offers newer Central heat and air, new hot water heater and a new roof. Eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Nice size Living room. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Two bedrooms share a full-size bath room with a vanity and walk in shower. Inside Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Fenced in back yard area with storage shed. $900.00 per month this includes water and lawn service. ONE small pet may be considered with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Tenants must carry pest control for fleas and ticks. Tenants Must carry renters insurance upon move in. No smoking inside of the home. Call Carmel Smith 863-838-0204 today to Schedule your viewing appointment.

(RLNE4456489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Ariana Street have any available units?
543 Ariana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Ariana Street have?
Some of 543 Ariana Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Ariana Street currently offering any rent specials?
543 Ariana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Ariana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Ariana Street is pet friendly.
Does 543 Ariana Street offer parking?
No, 543 Ariana Street does not offer parking.
Does 543 Ariana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Ariana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Ariana Street have a pool?
No, 543 Ariana Street does not have a pool.
Does 543 Ariana Street have accessible units?
No, 543 Ariana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Ariana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Ariana Street has units with dishwashers.

