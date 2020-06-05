5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 .5 townhome in the gated Cobblestone landing community. This home boasts new wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted, open kitchen with closet pantry, formal dining room, spacious master bedroom with on suite master bath and walk in closet, laundry closet with WD hook ups, corner unit, community includes lawn care and pool. Centrally located just 2 minutes to I4. Lake Gibson School disctrict. Move in ready!



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau