5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE.
5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:26 PM

5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE

5418 Fieldstone Drive · (863) 333-5161
Location

5418 Fieldstone Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 .5 townhome in the gated Cobblestone landing community. This home boasts new wall to wall carpeting, freshly painted, open kitchen with closet pantry, formal dining room, spacious master bedroom with on suite master bath and walk in closet, laundry closet with WD hook ups, corner unit, community includes lawn care and pool. Centrally located just 2 minutes to I4. Lake Gibson School disctrict. Move in ready!

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 FIELDSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

