Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! In the heart of Lakeland, about an hour from Orlando or Tampa and minutes from the regional airport. Located in Southern Lakeland just off the Polk Parkway, our community of welcoming individuals offers one and two bedroom apartments perfect for you!