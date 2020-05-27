Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, furnished modern studio -1 bathroom apartment on the in Miami Sweetwater , available 08/01/2020. Studio is located on the 14th floor with an amazing view. Garage Parking available for additional monthly charge. Walking distance from FIU, 2 minutes away from Dolphin Mall, 15 minutes from Miami airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Miami and 20 minutes from the beach. Has hardwood floors, gorgeous pool, study rooms, gym, yoga room, Sky Lounge with Balcony, Courtyard with Outdoor Seating, 24-Hour On-Call Emergency Maintenance etc. Is not pet-friendly. $1199/month, no deposit required with guarantor. Utilities - wifi, electricity, water, trash disposal, cable included, in-unit laundry. Call me or text me if youre interested.