Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:41 AM

400

400 Miami Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

400 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Swannanoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,239

Studio · 1 Bath · 1699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
yoga
Beautiful, spacious, furnished modern studio -1 bathroom apartment on the in Miami Sweetwater , available 08/01/2020. Studio is located on the 14th floor with an amazing view. Garage Parking available for additional monthly charge. Walking distance from FIU, 2 minutes away from Dolphin Mall, 15 minutes from Miami airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Miami and 20 minutes from the beach. Has hardwood floors, gorgeous pool, study rooms, gym, yoga room, Sky Lounge with Balcony, Courtyard with Outdoor Seating, 24-Hour On-Call Emergency Maintenance etc. Is not pet-friendly. $1199/month, no deposit required with guarantor. Utilities - wifi, electricity, water, trash disposal, cable included, in-unit laundry. Call me or text me if youre interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 have any available units?
400 has a unit available for $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 have?
Some of 400's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 currently offering any rent specials?
400 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 is pet friendly.
Does 400 offer parking?
Yes, 400 offers parking.
Does 400 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 have a pool?
Yes, 400 has a pool.
Does 400 have accessible units?
No, 400 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 does not have units with dishwashers.
