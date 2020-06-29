All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE

2804 Southington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2804 Southington Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Hollingsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
tennis court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
tennis court
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home is South/Central Lakeland. Large corner lot with side fenced in yard. Single Carport with washer/Dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors through out. Walking distance to City Park and Tennis Courts. Across the street from Cleveland Heights Golf Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus