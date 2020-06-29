2804 SOUTHINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport tennis court range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking tennis court

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home is South/Central Lakeland. Large corner lot with side fenced in yard. Single Carport with washer/Dryer hook-ups. Hardwood floors through out. Walking distance to City Park and Tennis Courts. Across the street from Cleveland Heights Golf Course