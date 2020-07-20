All apartments in Lakeland
2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE

2730 Woodland Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2730 Woodland Hills Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Hollingsworth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A Charming Home Steps From Lake Hollingsworth! This Home With Over 1800 SF Features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, a Formal Living Room, Dining Room, and a Gorgeous Family Room With a Brick Fireplace, Built-Ins, and Ceramic Tile, Solid Oak Floors, Updated Windows, and More. The Kitchen Has Been Remodeled with Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid Wood Cabinets, and Granite Counter Tops. All of This Plus a Privacy Fenced Yard on a Brick Lined Street. Walking Distance to Lake Hollingsworth, Schools, Shops, and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE have any available units?
2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
