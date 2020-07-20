2730 WOODLAND HILLS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A Charming Home Steps From Lake Hollingsworth! This Home With Over 1800 SF Features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, a Formal Living Room, Dining Room, and a Gorgeous Family Room With a Brick Fireplace, Built-Ins, and Ceramic Tile, Solid Oak Floors, Updated Windows, and More. The Kitchen Has Been Remodeled with Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid Wood Cabinets, and Granite Counter Tops. All of This Plus a Privacy Fenced Yard on a Brick Lined Street. Walking Distance to Lake Hollingsworth, Schools, Shops, and More.