1826 E. Fern Rd..

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters 24hr maintenance carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance

3/1 in Central Lakeland - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath, this home boasts new windows and blinds, new roof, new AC, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, completely painted in and out, completely renovated bathroom, large lot, 1 car carport, spacious back patio, centrally located. Move in ready. (3rd bedroom is a den/office/ playroom and does not have a closet).



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE5636453)