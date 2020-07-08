All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like
1826 E. Fern Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1826 E. Fern Rd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1826 E. Fern Rd.

1826 East Fern Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1826 East Fern Road, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Bonny

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
3/1 in Central Lakeland - Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath, this home boasts new windows and blinds, new roof, new AC, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, completely painted in and out, completely renovated bathroom, large lot, 1 car carport, spacious back patio, centrally located. Move in ready. (3rd bedroom is a den/office/ playroom and does not have a closet).

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE5636453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1826 E. Fern Rd. have any available units?
1826 E. Fern Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 E. Fern Rd. have?
Some of 1826 E. Fern Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 E. Fern Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1826 E. Fern Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 E. Fern Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 E. Fern Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1826 E. Fern Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1826 E. Fern Rd. offers parking.
Does 1826 E. Fern Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 E. Fern Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 E. Fern Rd. have a pool?
No, 1826 E. Fern Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1826 E. Fern Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1826 E. Fern Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 E. Fern Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 E. Fern Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with PoolsLakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State CollegeRollins CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus