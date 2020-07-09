All apartments in Lakeland
1116 GILMORE AVENUE
1116 GILMORE AVENUE

1116 North Gilmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1116 North Gilmore Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33805
Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This NEW home has never been lived in and offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an open, spacious great room plan. Kitchen is open with living and dining areas. Beautiful Mocha shaker cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Sliding glass doors leading to the open lanai. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Tile and laminate throughout. Architectural shingles on roof. Established neighborhood in CENTRAL Lakeland! NO HOA!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

