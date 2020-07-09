1116 GILMORE AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This NEW home has never been lived in and offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an open, spacious great room plan. Kitchen is open with living and dining areas. Beautiful Mocha shaker cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Sliding glass doors leading to the open lanai. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Tile and laminate throughout. Architectural shingles on roof. Established neighborhood in CENTRAL Lakeland! NO HOA!!!