Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

CENTRALLY LOCATED in the HISTORIC DISTRICT Newly Built 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome. Custom and Designer Selections throughout this Home. Granite Counters, Wood Laminate Flooring, Tile and Stone Showers. Large Dining Room and Family Room. Small fenced yard. This home is an end unit with it's own private driveway. Close to Lake Hollingsworth, Dixieland, Downtown Lakeland, and Lake Morton.