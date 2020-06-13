Apartment List
/
FL
/
lake wales
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Springer Drive Unit #12
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo Near Lake Wailes. 55+ Community - Great community of 55 and over. Nicely maintained landscaping and community pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious kitchen and living room.

1 of 12

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
764 Barclay Terrace
764 Barclay Terrace, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wales

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Traditions
1 Unit Available
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1419 sqft
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
210 Greenfield Rd
210 Greenfield Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Lovely family home in Cypresswood community - Property Id: 128341 Spacious 3 bdrm. 2 bath home recently updated in open concept style with large enclosed patio. Extremity large yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eloise Woods
1 Unit Available
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
544 COLEMAN DRIVE W
544 Coleman Drive West, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1934 sqft
This GORGEOUS Single-Story Home is located just off the shores of beautiful Lake Daisy. Sit back in the screened-in porch and enjoy the views, or step out under the shade of stunning, mature oak trees, front and back.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2231 FIRESTONE PLACE
2231 Firestone Pl, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1439 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom villa is located in the gated Cypresswood Golf community with numerous community amenities including pool, tennis courts, golf course, and fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1683 sqft
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1750 CORIANDER DRIVE
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1823 NICARAGUA WAY
1823 Nicaragua Way, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
The house has wheelchair access freshly remodeled with ramps at all entryways and screen porch if needed. 55 and over with clubhouse and heated pool Tenant pays HOA fees of $155.00 which covers water, sewer, trash, club house.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Haven
1 Unit Available
3001 GRANADA COURT
3001 Granada Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1185 sqft
This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a 55+ community and features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen provides ample storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry, and comes fully equipped with stove and refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Wales, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Wales renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lake Wales 1 BedroomsLake Wales 2 BedroomsLake Wales 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Wales 3 Bedrooms
Lake Wales Apartments with BalconyLake Wales Apartments with GarageLake Wales Apartments with GymLake Wales Apartments with Parking
Lake Wales Apartments with PoolLake Wales Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Wales Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Wales Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLWilliamsburg, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa