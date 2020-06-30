All apartments in Lake Park
1050 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

1050 Lake Shore Drive

1050 Lake Shore Drive · (561) 632-9069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL 33403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
''Not withstanding anything else herein to the contrary, Landlord and Tenant agree that during the term of this Lease, Landlord may market the home for sale to potential buyers, including without limitation, showing the property to prospective purchasers at reasonable times upon 24 hours notice to Tenant. Tenant agrees to leave house in reasonably clean condition during such showings. In the event Landlord accepts an offer from a buyer, Landlord may terminate this Lease upon delivering 60 days advance written notice of termination. Upon receiving such notice, Tenant shall owe rent for the first 30 days of said period, but Landlord shall waive Tenant's obligation to pay rent for the last 30 day period of occupancy.''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1050 Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1050 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 1050 Lake Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1050 Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
