1015 Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater, appliances, and updated bathrooms and kitchen. The community offers resort style living, all overlooking the intracoastal and includes: clubhouse with pool, hot tub, fitness center, and BBQ,. Conveniently located and walking distance to Publix, Walgreens, CVS, and several restaurants and bars. The community recently installed a brand new seawall