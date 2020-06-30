All apartments in Lake Park
Find more places like 1015 Lake Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Park, FL
/
1015 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:37 AM

1015 Lake Shore Drive

1015 Lake Shore Drive · (772) 333-0771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Park
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL 33403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater, appliances, and updated bathrooms and kitchen. The community offers resort style living, all overlooking the intracoastal and includes: clubhouse with pool, hot tub, fitness center, and BBQ,. Conveniently located and walking distance to Publix, Walgreens, CVS, and several restaurants and bars. The community recently installed a brand new seawall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1015 Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1015 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1015 Lake Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1015 Lake Shore Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr
Lake Park, FL 33403

Similar Pages

Lake Park 1 BedroomsLake Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Park Apartments with Gyms
Lake Park Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLJuno Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLNorth River Shores, FLHighland Beach, FLAtlantis, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLPort Salerno, FLRiver Park, FLPalm City, FLThe Acreage, FLHutchinson Island South, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLLighthouse Point, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kelsey City

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity