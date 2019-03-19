All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 330 120th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
330 120th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 120th Ave

330 East 120th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

330 East 120th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy this nice 2 bedroom home in safe gated well kept community. For more details Nine Five Four Eight Zero Six Zero Zero five Three

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 120th Ave have any available units?
330 120th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 330 120th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
330 120th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 120th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 330 120th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 330 120th Ave offer parking?
No, 330 120th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 330 120th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 120th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 120th Ave have a pool?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 330 120th Ave have accessible units?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 330 120th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 120th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa