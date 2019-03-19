Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 330 120th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
330 120th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
330 120th Ave
330 East 120th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
330 East 120th Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy this nice 2 bedroom home in safe gated well kept community. For more details Nine Five Four Eight Zero Six Zero Zero five Three
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 120th Ave have any available units?
330 120th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Magdalene, FL
.
Is 330 120th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
330 120th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 120th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 330 120th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene
.
Does 330 120th Ave offer parking?
No, 330 120th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 330 120th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 120th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 120th Ave have a pool?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 330 120th Ave have accessible units?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 330 120th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 120th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 120th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Balconies
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Sun City Center, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Wildwood, FL
Homosassa, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Palmetto, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa