Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath split Plan home. Fully Tiled, Newly Framed and Screened Lanai. Fenced backyard, Close to all shopping and Dale Mabry. Close to schools and restaurants. Very Quiet neighborhood. Includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. No Washer or Dryer provided. Hookups in the garage. Two nice aluminum sheds in the back yard." Property is move in ready"