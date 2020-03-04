16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 Full Bath upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs all freshly painted and professionally cleaned and ready for immediate occupancy. Walking in through the front door is the beautiful Kitchen all Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops a food pantry and plenty of cabinets space. There is Laminate flooring throughout and a nice screened in patio perfect to enjoy your morning cup of coffee with a nice view. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with a over sized soaking tub perfect to relax in a bath. Stackable Washer and Dryer are included upstairs for your convenience. Enjoy your very own assigned parking space right in front of your home. This Town Home is in a great location off of Dale Mabry with shopping, plenty of Restaurants nearby and Close to North Lakes Park. Walking distance to Gaither High school and less than 10 minutes from St. Joseph North Hospital. Community has a pool. This is a must see hurry before its gone.