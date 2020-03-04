All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE

16577 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16577 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Brigadoon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 Full Bath upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs all freshly painted and professionally cleaned and ready for immediate occupancy. Walking in through the front door is the beautiful Kitchen all Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter tops a food pantry and plenty of cabinets space. There is Laminate flooring throughout and a nice screened in patio perfect to enjoy your morning cup of coffee with a nice view. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom with a over sized soaking tub perfect to relax in a bath. Stackable Washer and Dryer are included upstairs for your convenience. Enjoy your very own assigned parking space right in front of your home. This Town Home is in a great location off of Dale Mabry with shopping, plenty of Restaurants nearby and Close to North Lakes Park. Walking distance to Gaither High school and less than 10 minutes from St. Joseph North Hospital. Community has a pool. This is a must see hurry before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have any available units?
16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have?
Some of 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16577 BRIGADOON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

