16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE

Amenities
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.5 bath located in a quiet neighborhood situated close to Veterans I-275, Northdale & Carrollwood , St Joseph's Hospitals, great restaurants and shopping. This great townhouse features new ceramic tile through all 1st floor, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, totally remodeled bathrooms with granite countertops.
1 master bedroom with privet bathroom and large closet, and a second bedroom also with large closet and bathroom on the walkway. Second floor washer and dryer included. Lots of natural light and a private back area to sit, relax, prepare your barbecue or just hang out. Also features a large outside storage room. Parking assigned. Great schools! It won't last long! The community provides gated pool on premise. MUST SEE THIS FABULOUS Townhome. NO PETS ALLOWED