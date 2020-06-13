All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE

16549 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16549 Brigadoon Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Brigadoon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
$1350 for a two year contract. Ready to move in! Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled 2bed/2.5 bath located in a quiet neighborhood situated close to Veterans I-275, Northdale & Carrollwood , St Joseph's Hospitals, great restaurants and shopping. This great townhouse features new ceramic tile through all 1st floor, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, totally remodeled bathrooms with granite countertops.
1 master bedroom with privet bathroom and large closet, and a second bedroom also with large closet and bathroom on the walkway. Second floor washer and dryer included. Lots of natural light and a private back area to sit, relax, prepare your barbecue or just hang out. Also features a large outside storage room. Parking assigned. Great schools! It won't last long! The community provides gated pool on premise. MUST SEE THIS FABULOUS Townhome. NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have any available units?
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have?
Some of 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16549 BRIGADOON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
