15096 th Ave.

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home just 3/10 of a mile from 20th beach access!



Just purchased - still in the process of furnishing home!



Freshly painted and furnished home with fenced in back yard for your dog to roam - pets accepted up to 55 lbs. Garage with opener to park your car out of the heat too.



Completely tiled home, queen in master with large flat screen tv, double bed trundle in guest room, and flat screen tv for kids to enjoy their shows too. Wifi throughout home to keep you connected to your family back home.



Fully stocked kitchen with eat in dining, stainless steel appliances and all of the amenities you need for your home cooked meals. Gas BBQ out back for you to grill that fresh catch or steak dinner. You can even enjoy your meal out on the patio with an oversized table and umbrella, in your private yard.



You are within walking distance to lots of great restaurants, french bakery, the beach and fun things to do on beautiful Indian Rocks Beach. We provide you with beach chairs and beach umbrella so no need to pack those items. Lots of books, games and dvds to keep you entertained while relaxing after a long day playing on the beach.



The convenience of living local for your home away from you - stay with us for a week or a month....you wont want to go back to reality!