All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 15096 th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
15096 th Ave.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

15096 th Ave.

15096 North Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

15096 North Florida Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home just 3/10 of a mile from 20th beach access!

Just purchased - still in the process of furnishing home!

Freshly painted and furnished home with fenced in back yard for your dog to roam - pets accepted up to 55 lbs. Garage with opener to park your car out of the heat too.

Completely tiled home, queen in master with large flat screen tv, double bed trundle in guest room, and flat screen tv for kids to enjoy their shows too. Wifi throughout home to keep you connected to your family back home.

Fully stocked kitchen with eat in dining, stainless steel appliances and all of the amenities you need for your home cooked meals. Gas BBQ out back for you to grill that fresh catch or steak dinner. You can even enjoy your meal out on the patio with an oversized table and umbrella, in your private yard.

You are within walking distance to lots of great restaurants, french bakery, the beach and fun things to do on beautiful Indian Rocks Beach. We provide you with beach chairs and beach umbrella so no need to pack those items. Lots of books, games and dvds to keep you entertained while relaxing after a long day playing on the beach.

The convenience of living local for your home away from you - stay with us for a week or a month....you wont want to go back to reality!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15096 th Ave. have any available units?
15096 th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15096 th Ave. have?
Some of 15096 th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15096 th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15096 th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15096 th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15096 th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 15096 th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 15096 th Ave. offers parking.
Does 15096 th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15096 th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15096 th Ave. have a pool?
No, 15096 th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15096 th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15096 th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15096 th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15096 th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15096 th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15096 th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa