Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE

15032 Blue Quaker Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15032 Blue Quaker Pl, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome perfectly situated on a premium corner homesite boasting serene views of water and conservation area with no rear neighbors. Located within a new gated community, this gorgeous home features 3 Bedrooms plus Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms & 2 Car Garage. Some of the many upgraded features inside and out include stone paver driveway, elegant tile flooring across the 1st level, custom lighting fixtures and designer paint w/ wall feature in Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen boasts gorgeous Quartz countertops w/ undermount sink,breakfast bar,stainless appliance package w/ side by side refrigerator and glass tile backsplash. There is a flexible Loft area at the top of the stairs that can be used as a play area or an office. The Master Bedroom is spacious with it's own seating area, dual vanity w/ Quartz countertops, walk-in closet and walk-in tiled shower. The 2 guest Bedrooms also include walk-in closets and guest Bathroom has a shower w/ tub and the extended vanity offers generous counter and storage space. Adorable backyard space, covered patio finished w/ stone pavers is the perfect place for relaxing as you enjoy nature! Wonderful neighborhood with it's own community pool and sidewalks throughout. Central location provides quick and easy access to all major interstates as well as shopping, restaurants and nightlife!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have any available units?
15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have?
Some of 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE offers parking.
Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE has a pool.
Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

