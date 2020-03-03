15032 BLUE QUAKER PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful townhome perfectly situated on a premium corner homesite boasting serene views of water and conservation area with no rear neighbors. Located within a new gated community, this gorgeous home features 3 Bedrooms plus Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms & 2 Car Garage. Some of the many upgraded features inside and out include stone paver driveway, elegant tile flooring across the 1st level, custom lighting fixtures and designer paint w/ wall feature in Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen boasts gorgeous Quartz countertops w/ undermount sink,breakfast bar,stainless appliance package w/ side by side refrigerator and glass tile backsplash. There is a flexible Loft area at the top of the stairs that can be used as a play area or an office. The Master Bedroom is spacious with it's own seating area, dual vanity w/ Quartz countertops, walk-in closet and walk-in tiled shower. The 2 guest Bedrooms also include walk-in closets and guest Bathroom has a shower w/ tub and the extended vanity offers generous counter and storage space. Adorable backyard space, covered patio finished w/ stone pavers is the perfect place for relaxing as you enjoy nature! Wonderful neighborhood with it's own community pool and sidewalks throughout. Central location provides quick and easy access to all major interstates as well as shopping, restaurants and nightlife!