Lake Magdalene, FL
13844 Cherry Creek Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

13844 Cherry Creek Dr

13844 Cherry Creek Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13844 Cherry Creek Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable Carrollwood neighborhood. Home features ceramic and laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances and opens up to the cozy dining room and spacious living room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and the adjoining bathroom has double sinks, upgraded fixtures, and a beautiful stand alone shower with decorative tile. The secondary bedrooms are ample sized with plenty of natural light. Schedule your private tour today! Don't wait....this home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have any available units?
13844 Cherry Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have?
Some of 13844 Cherry Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13844 Cherry Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13844 Cherry Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13844 Cherry Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13844 Cherry Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13844 Cherry Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
