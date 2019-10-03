13844 Cherry Creek Dr

Amenities

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable Carrollwood neighborhood. Home features ceramic and laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances and opens up to the cozy dining room and spacious living room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and the adjoining bathroom has double sinks, upgraded fixtures, and a beautiful stand alone shower with decorative tile. The secondary bedrooms are ample sized with plenty of natural light. Schedule your private tour today! Don't wait....this home won't last long!