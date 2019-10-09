All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13722 WILKES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13722 WILKES DRIVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

13722 WILKES DRIVE

13722 Wilkens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13722 Wilkens Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Tarawood Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home on a corner lot. Featuring four bedrooms on the second level(upstairs), two full baths, and one half bath. There is a brick paver walkway leading to the front porch and glass inset double doors. Newer kitchen with buffet counter and large island, plenty of cabinets and gorgeous granite counters, and a farm sink. The dining room is large enough for your formal set, and it over looks the serene back yard. Engineered wood floors in the stairway, upstairs bedrooms, and hallway. Ceramic tile in the kitchen. Double paned windows and a completely updated interior make this home very desirable. The inground concrete pool is screened, and there is a generous lanai, and private back yard. Water softener, landscaping and pool care included in the rent. Total to move in is first and last month's rent, security deposit of same, application fees, tenant insurance is mandatory and we do a tenant credit/criminal/income and national eviction screening. Very small dogs, and cats ok. Available on Nov. 1 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have any available units?
13722 WILKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have?
Some of 13722 WILKES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13722 WILKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13722 WILKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13722 WILKES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13722 WILKES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13722 WILKES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13722 WILKES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13722 WILKES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13722 WILKES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13722 WILKES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13722 WILKES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13722 WILKES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa