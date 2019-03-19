13686 Orange Sunset Drive

Amenities

BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL 1BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO IN CARROLLWOOD! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 1BR/1BA first floor Carrollwood condo in gated Whispering Oaks! Unit features spacious living area, dinette and wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and large bath with tub. Large open fenced patio features cover, brick pavers with great view of the pond. Whispering Oaks community features: gate, clubhouse, fitness room, onsite laundry facility and great pool area with view of the Lake Magdalene. Priced to rent call now to view this great condo. ADDITIONAL $100.00 HOA APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED, COVERS 2 OCCUPANTS.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1314060?accessKey=5c3e



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Pets Allowed



