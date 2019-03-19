All apartments in Lake Magdalene
13686 Orange Sunset Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13686 Orange Sunset Drive

13686 Orange Sunset Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13686 Orange Sunset Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL 1BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO IN CARROLLWOOD! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 1BR/1BA first floor Carrollwood condo in gated Whispering Oaks! Unit features spacious living area, dinette and wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space and large bath with tub. Large open fenced patio features cover, brick pavers with great view of the pond. Whispering Oaks community features: gate, clubhouse, fitness room, onsite laundry facility and great pool area with view of the Lake Magdalene. Priced to rent call now to view this great condo. ADDITIONAL $100.00 HOA APPLICATION FEE REQUIRED, COVERS 2 OCCUPANTS.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1314060?accessKey=5c3e

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have any available units?
13686 Orange Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have?
Some of 13686 Orange Sunset Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13686 Orange Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13686 Orange Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13686 Orange Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive has a pool.
Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13686 Orange Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13686 Orange Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
