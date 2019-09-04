All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13310 ARENA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13310 ARENA PLACE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:45 PM

13310 ARENA PLACE

13310 Arena Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13310 Arena Place, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with 1 car garage! Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you at the front door and line the entry and kitchen areas, as well as the stairs and hallway. The kitchen has loads of cabinet space, updated glass tile back splash, breakfast bar and overlooks the living room. The living room has volume ceilings with views out to the screened patio. Each bedroom has a private full bath and are located on the second level. A convenient half bath is located on the first floor. Full sized WASHER/ DRYER are INCLUDED and located in the garage. Enjoy the relaxing pond view on the screened lanai. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED!! Pets with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13310 ARENA PLACE have any available units?
13310 ARENA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13310 ARENA PLACE have?
Some of 13310 ARENA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13310 ARENA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13310 ARENA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 ARENA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13310 ARENA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 13310 ARENA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13310 ARENA PLACE offers parking.
Does 13310 ARENA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13310 ARENA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 ARENA PLACE have a pool?
No, 13310 ARENA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13310 ARENA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13310 ARENA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 ARENA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13310 ARENA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13310 ARENA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13310 ARENA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa