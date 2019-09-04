13310 ARENA PLACE

Amenities

Adorable UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with 1 car garage! Gorgeous hardwood floors greet you at the front door and line the entry and kitchen areas, as well as the stairs and hallway. The kitchen has loads of cabinet space, updated glass tile back splash, breakfast bar and overlooks the living room. The living room has volume ceilings with views out to the screened patio. Each bedroom has a private full bath and are located on the second level. A convenient half bath is located on the first floor. Full sized WASHER/ DRYER are INCLUDED and located in the garage. Enjoy the relaxing pond view on the screened lanai. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED!! Pets with owner approval.