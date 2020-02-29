All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Lake Magdalene, FL
11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE
11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE

11725 North Forest Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11725 North Forest Hills Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612
North Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Quaint Forest Hills 3BR/1BA with wood floors near golf course. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Quaint 3BR/1BA home in the Forest Hills area. Home features one car carport, hardwood, tile and laminate flooring. Spacious layout features living/dining room, den and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large yard is fenced and features an open patio and shed for additional storage. Spacious utility room off patio features: washer/dryer and utility sink. Great location near I-275, Babe Zaharias Golf Course and USF. Call now to view.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1666632?accessKey=5ef5

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5439557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11725 FOREST HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

