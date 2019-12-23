1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

DECEMBER SPECIAL - MOVE-IN READY ASAP! Dream Pool Home on OVERSIZED 1/3 ACRE LOT. Newer Roof, Windows, & AC. LUXURY KITCHEN w/ High-End Cherry Wood Cabinets, High-End Granite Counters, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double-Sink that overlooks Pool. DOUBLE-SIZE MASTER SUITE is Truly Remarkable and Unique, a secluded retreat within your own home - 26'x14', plus 14'x7' Master Bathroom, plus 11'x5' Walk-in-Closet. Master Suite has High-End Cherry Wood Cabinets, High-End Granite Counters, and Very Large Dome Skylight. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Great Room w/ TWO SETS OF FRENCH DOORS w/INTEGRATED BLINDS, Gorgeous Concrete Tiling, Tray Ceiling, & Luxurious Brick Accent Wall. Home is Fabulous for Parties and Holidays - Great Room is 27' x 12', Plus Living Room 18' x 13', Plus TWO Large Porches, HUGE BACKYARD w/POOL, & PALM TREES! Split Floor Plan. 2nd Bathroom Also has High-End Cabinets & Granite Counters. Plenty of Storage Space/Closets Throughout Home, PLUS 2nd Bedroom has Huge Deluxe Closet System. Home is BLOCK. Total Square Feet is 2810. Fully-Fenced Yard. RV Parking / Boat Parking (the Fence Gate opens into Backyard). No Flood Zone. NO HOA! NEW SEPTIC TANK, NEW DRAIN FIELD, + NEW WELL = No Water Bill! Whole-House Water Aeration/Water Softener System (owner spent $4000 for this high-end upgrade). The community of Lake Magdalene is luxurious, clean, and desirable. Enjoy being nearby plenty of restaurants, shopping, schools, hospitals, PLUS major highways.