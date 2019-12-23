All apartments in Lake Magdalene
1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE

1109 Terra Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Terra Mar Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
DECEMBER SPECIAL - MOVE-IN READY ASAP! Dream Pool Home on OVERSIZED 1/3 ACRE LOT. Newer Roof, Windows, & AC. LUXURY KITCHEN w/ High-End Cherry Wood Cabinets, High-End Granite Counters, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double-Sink that overlooks Pool. DOUBLE-SIZE MASTER SUITE is Truly Remarkable and Unique, a secluded retreat within your own home - 26'x14', plus 14'x7' Master Bathroom, plus 11'x5' Walk-in-Closet. Master Suite has High-End Cherry Wood Cabinets, High-End Granite Counters, and Very Large Dome Skylight. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Great Room w/ TWO SETS OF FRENCH DOORS w/INTEGRATED BLINDS, Gorgeous Concrete Tiling, Tray Ceiling, & Luxurious Brick Accent Wall. Home is Fabulous for Parties and Holidays - Great Room is 27' x 12', Plus Living Room 18' x 13', Plus TWO Large Porches, HUGE BACKYARD w/POOL, & PALM TREES! Split Floor Plan. 2nd Bathroom Also has High-End Cabinets & Granite Counters. Plenty of Storage Space/Closets Throughout Home, PLUS 2nd Bedroom has Huge Deluxe Closet System. Home is BLOCK. Total Square Feet is 2810. Fully-Fenced Yard. RV Parking / Boat Parking (the Fence Gate opens into Backyard). No Flood Zone. NO HOA! NEW SEPTIC TANK, NEW DRAIN FIELD, + NEW WELL = No Water Bill! Whole-House Water Aeration/Water Softener System (owner spent $4000 for this high-end upgrade). The community of Lake Magdalene is luxurious, clean, and desirable. Enjoy being nearby plenty of restaurants, shopping, schools, hospitals, PLUS major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have any available units?
1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have?
Some of 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1109 TERRA MAR DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

