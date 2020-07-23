Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Belvedere Estates, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apart... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5653 Sarazen Drive
5653 Sarazen Drive, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1224 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **A move-in ready home that offers a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, and a sparkling pool in

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Imperial Lake Road
1001 Imperial Lake Road, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
1001 Imperial Lake Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33413 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
916 Imperial Lake Road
916 Imperial Lake Road, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Gorgeous private corner unit and lake front, featuring 3 bedrooms, plus 2.5 baths, in gated community of Independence Cove. Great location off Jog between Southern and Belvedere.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Belvedere Estates

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1089 Drexel Road
1089 Drexel Road, Palm Beach County, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Belvedere Estates
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
$
8 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
5 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
20 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
178 Units Available
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
65 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
24 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2216 Arterra Court W
2216 Arterra Court, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1822 sqft
Ready NOW! MOVE In to this Perfect HOUSE ready for your family! MINTO Built Home! This single family home features beautiful RELAXING LAKE VIEW's with an OVERSIZE LOT perfect for play.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Bella Sol Way
311 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
347 Bella Sol Way
347 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
Remarks Remarks: BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
335 Bella Sol Way
335 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
341 Bella Sol Way
341 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
305 Bella Sol Way
305 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5133 Willow Pond Road W
5133 Willow Pond Road West, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Stunning 1 story home remodeled! Great back yard for entertaining! Gated community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Lakes South
418 Huron Place
418 Huron Place, West Palm Beach, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Estates
1320 8th Street
1320 8th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill Village
5750 Cinnamon Dr
5750 Cinnamon Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1712 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Large space inside and out 3 bedrooms 2 bath - Property Id: 60235 **NO PRIOR EVICTION PLEASE** Large Front yard 9,731 sqft lot ! Well maintained corner lot 3/2 split bedroom floor plan with large kitchen, dining and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

