9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

WELCOME TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL HOME! Enjoy this OVERSIZED, SPACIOUS home and BEAUTIFUL community with lots of love and light! 4 bedrooms, plus an office, 3 baths, 3 car garage and over 2,800 sq ft of living space. SO MUCH TO OFFER! NEW EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT and a VERY WELL MAINTAINED home. Walk into your HUGE MASTER SUITE with his and her closets and double vanities, walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Enjoy a formal dining room leading into a spacious and bright kitchen with VAULTED CEILINGS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. You will enjoy a private pool and spa that was just resurfaced and screened in, with retractable sliding doors with a big patio - perfect for entertaining! There is a park and tennis courts as well as conservation trails for jogging and equestrian rides. GREAT SCHOOLS, EASY ACCESS to the AIRPORT, BEACHES, VETERANS EXPRESSWAY, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING and MORE!! Rent includes weekly lawn and pool maintenance. AVAIL NOW!