Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE

9238 Brindlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9238 Brindlewood Drive, Keystone, FL 33556
Arbor Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WELCOME TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL HOME! Enjoy this OVERSIZED, SPACIOUS home and BEAUTIFUL community with lots of love and light! 4 bedrooms, plus an office, 3 baths, 3 car garage and over 2,800 sq ft of living space. SO MUCH TO OFFER! NEW EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR PAINT and a VERY WELL MAINTAINED home. Walk into your HUGE MASTER SUITE with his and her closets and double vanities, walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Enjoy a formal dining room leading into a spacious and bright kitchen with VAULTED CEILINGS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. You will enjoy a private pool and spa that was just resurfaced and screened in, with retractable sliding doors with a big patio - perfect for entertaining! There is a park and tennis courts as well as conservation trails for jogging and equestrian rides. GREAT SCHOOLS, EASY ACCESS to the AIRPORT, BEACHES, VETERANS EXPRESSWAY, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING and MORE!! Rent includes weekly lawn and pool maintenance. AVAIL NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9238 BRINDLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
