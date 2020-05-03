All apartments in Keystone
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM

2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE

2848 Suncoast Plains Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Suncoast Plains Dr, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Come see this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Townhome! You will be the first one to call this home. The main floor is the living space. The kitchen is large and open, designed to look out over the living room and patio. The bedrooms are upstairs. The master bed has it's own beautiful en-suite. The other two bedrooms are large and share a bath. The laundry for the unit is upstairs for convenience and comes with washer and dryer. In the community you also have access to an amazing clubhouse with resort style pool, lap pool, gym, soccer field and park that is perfect for those Florida Springs and Summers. The community has an amazing location, it's just minutes to the expressway that will get you to downtown Tampa, the airport or the base with ease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have any available units?
2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have?
Some of 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

