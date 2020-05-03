2848 SUNCOAST PLAINS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Come see this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Townhome! You will be the first one to call this home. The main floor is the living space. The kitchen is large and open, designed to look out over the living room and patio. The bedrooms are upstairs. The master bed has it's own beautiful en-suite. The other two bedrooms are large and share a bath. The laundry for the unit is upstairs for convenience and comes with washer and dryer. In the community you also have access to an amazing clubhouse with resort style pool, lap pool, gym, soccer field and park that is perfect for those Florida Springs and Summers. The community has an amazing location, it's just minutes to the expressway that will get you to downtown Tampa, the airport or the base with ease.